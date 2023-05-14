Candidates make final push before Tuesday’s Primary Election Day

Vote Here sign | Courtesy: MGN Online

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just two days away from the Kentucky Primary race.

In the gubernatorial GOP race, voters are choosing between 12 candidates, including Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Somerset Mayor Allen Keck.

Meanwhile, incumbent Governor Andy Beshear is facing two challengers in the Democratic primary race.

There are also statewide races in the Democratic and Republican primaries for Agriculture Commissioner; and Republican primary races for Secretary of State, State Auditor and State Treasurer.

Voters in certain parts of the state will also vote in a special election to replace State Senator Ralph Alvarado, who now is serving as the Health Commissioner in Tennessee.. His former district includes parts of Fayette county, as well as Bath, Clark, Menifee, and Montgomery counties.

Polls open tuesday from 6 am to 6 pm.

Candidates are making their final pushes to voters ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The Cameron for Governor campaign announced that President Donald Trump will headline a get out the vote tele-rally with Attorney General Daniel Cameron tonight, May 14, at 7 p.m. ET. Kentuckians across the commonwealth can join by calling (502) 237-8485.

“i’m honored to have the endorsement and support of President Trump,” said Cameron. “His support is so important because he knows, like him, I am a conservative fighter that doesn’t back down and that will always fight for the men, women, and children of all 120 counties in Kentucky. With less than 72 hours before election day, i can’t think of a better way to drive people to the polls than to hear from the president. I hope Kentuckians from all over the commonwealth join us tomorrow at 7 p.m ET”.

Somerset Mayor and Kentucky GOP candidate for Governor Alan Keck will embark on a 24-hour campaign blitz starting at 7 a.M. Monday, May 15, and going into primary election day.

He’ll visit several communities in Eastern Kentucky before heading to Bardstown, Louisville and then Lexington in the overnight hours. He plans to return to Somerset by 6:30 A.M. to cast his vote.

For more information about your polling location or to see a sample ballot, click here.