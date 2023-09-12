Caleb Conley Foundation started in honor of fallen Scott Co. deputy

GEORGETOWN Ky. (WTVQ) — Fallen Scott Co. deputy Caleb Conley’s wife has started a foundation to support first responders who are killed or injured in the line of duty.

The Caleb Conley Foundation was announced by Rachel Conley on Tuesday.

The foundation has been in the works since June, the month after Caleb was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The non-profit was created to raise money for first responders who are killed or injured in the line of duty in Kentucky.

“This is our way of giving back to those who sacrifice so much for us and to carry on the legacy of Caleb, not only for his sacrifice, but for his giving spirit,” Rachel wrote in a Facebook post.

On the foundation’s website, thecalebconleyfoundation.com, you can buy clothing, stickers, bracelets and more, or donate to the foundation directly.

A Facebook post shared by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are asked on a daily basis how they can help. Now, this is their answer.

“This is exactly what Caleb stood for and died for. This is the legacy his family has chosen to leave behind 💙” the sheriff’s office wrote.

