‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’: Rachel Conley responds to outpouring support from community

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The wife of fallen Scott County deputy Caleb Conley says she’s thankful for the outpour of support from all over the country — and wants as many people as possible to know.

In her first public Facebook post since her husband’s death, Rachel Conley says she’s received so much support she couldn’t possibly begin to write that many “thank you” cards, but “just know I do appreciate each and every one of you,” she wrote, adding that Caleb “would be so proud of you guys.”

Rachel says she hopes her Facebook post can be shared as much as possible so it can reach every person who helped her family.

“I just want to reach out to everyone again and just say thank you to the community, my family, friends, people I don’t know who have donated, and my law enforcement family. You guys have gone above and beyond to show your support to myself and my children. You have shown me that good outweighs evil and have truly humbled me. This whole situation/experience/tragedy has changed me as a person, in a way that I can’t explain, but I think it is a good change. I see the world in a different light. One that I have never seen before. Yes I am still grieving, as I will grieve Caleb for the rest of my life.

I just wanted to say thank you, again, from the bottom of my heart. There are entirely too many people who have shown their support that I could never possibly be able to write that many thank you cards, but just know I do appreciate each and everyone of you

Caleb would be so proud of you guys.

Please share this as much as possible so that it reaches as many people as it can. I have gotten cards from all over the country and I want them to see my words as well. Much love to you all,” her Facebook post says.

As of publishing time, it has nearly 1,000 shares.

Caleb was allegedly shot and killed during a routine traffic stop in Scott County on May 22.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $100,000.

The Deputy Caleb Conley Memorial Fund To donate, head here:

