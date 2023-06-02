Old Dominion Freight Line employee praised for stopping during Deputy Caleb Conley’s funeral procession

Truck driver Dustin George pulls over to pay respects during Caleb Conley's funeral procession | Photos courtesy: Jeremy Courtney Truck driver Dustin George pulls over to pay respects during Caleb Conley's funeral procession | Photos courtesy: Jeremy Courtney

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — An Old Dominion Freight Line employee is being praised after he stopped traffic during fallen deputy Caleb Conley’s funeral procession while in his truck to pay his respects.

The employee, who has been identified by many Facebook users as Dustin George, was driving his semi-truck in Georgetown Thursday when he saw the funeral procession for Conley and pulled over, stopped traffic and stepped in front of his truck to pay his respects.

A Facebook post about George, from Jeremy Courtney, has been shared nearly 3,000 times and is being filled with comments commending George.

“From a human standpoint, things like this gives me hope. From a business standpoint, [Old Dominion Freight Line] was well represented today during the service of a Hero. We need more people like this in the world,” Courtney wrote on Facebook.

The freight company commented on Courtney’s post, saying it passed along the “kind words” to the Lexington service center management team who employs George.

“Thank you for tagging us. We have passed along your kind words to our management team and the Lexington service center management team. We send our sincere condolences to your community for your loss,” the company commented.

Conley was shot on I-75 southbound at the 127 mile marker around 5 p.m. Monday, May 22 during a routine traffic stop. He later died at the hospital.