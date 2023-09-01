Trial to begin in March 2025 for Steven Sheangshang

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who allegedly killed a Scott County deputy appeared in court Friday morning following yesterday’s announcement that Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office is filing for the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Steven Sheangshang appeared in Scott County Court via Zoom for a status hearing.

The judge set his trial date for March 2025.

The court is now waiting on lab results and other evidence to prepare for trial.

A status hearing has been set for every other month in order to check in on the progress of the case.

We spoke with Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton who says he’s happy with the attorney general’s decision.

“I wasn’t surprised, but I was glad that that was their decision,” Hampton said. “I felt like it was the right decision.”

The next status hearing is set for Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Sheangshang is accused of killing Deputy Caleb Conley back in May during a traffic stop on 1-75.

He’s charged with murder of a police officer, robbery, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and two counts of wanton endangerment.

He pled not guilty.