Breezy and cooler Monday ahead of mid-week warm-up

Breezy and chilly conditions out there early on your Monday morning. Afternoon highs today will struggle to reach the upper 50s. We likely see some gusty winds today as well with gusts over 40 MPH will be possible.

This cool down is brief though, as we will be climbing back into the 70s and 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Don’t get too comfortable with the warmer temps, another strong cold front is set to move through the region Friday into the weekend. This will give us another shot of cooler air that may stick around through the end of the month. This will also bring us showers and storms both Friday and Saturday.

The ABC 36 Storm Team is on your side.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with breezy winds. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid-30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the upper 60s.