It’s been a nice week of weather so far across Central and Eastern Kentucky and Wednesday was no different. With high pressure providing a nice fresh northeast breeze and lots of sunshine, you wouldn’t guess it is mid-August, typically a time where we are sweating it out big time so it has been a nice change of pace for sure. Sure we’ve seen a passing shower here ands there daily, but that has been the norm of late.

The good news is that the pleasant August weather will keep rolling on heading into the late week. High pressure will slowly drift eastward on Thursday providing another lovely day with afternoon highs in the low 80s and comfortable humidity levels. Notice how the “Muggy Meter” stays in the comfy range until late Friday on the graphic below, indicating a few changes on the way for the weekend.

You should feel the uptick in humidity levels by Saturday as high pressure gives way into the Northeast, allowing for the usual southerly flow to bring moisture back into the Bluegrass. While a few pop-up storms can’t be ruled on Saturday, I really think we’ll be in good shape until Sunday as we do the ole “squeeze play” with the region caught between a boundary to our south and a slow moving front to our northwest.

Expect more widespread showers and storms Sunday and especially Monday as the front creeps down into the Ohio Valley, stretches out and eventually diminishes. With the clouds and showers around, temperatures will stay at or below average heading into the latter part of the month with mainly mid-80s expected even as we dry out by the middle of next week!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, very nice. Highs in the low-80s.

