Another active stretch of weather setting up

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Saturday evening everyone, its been a chilly day across central and eastern Kentucky but conditions have been calm! But an active pattern gets set to kick back off tonight. Here are your weather headlines.

First order of business is our system moving in tonight and lasting through Sunday. This is likely to start out as some snow for areas of central and northern Kentucky. Southern and southeastern Kentucky will be all rain. I have highlighted the area which I think has the best chance at seeing some light snow overnight into early Sunday.

Areas in the darker blue have a real shot at putting down some slushy light accumulations into Sunday morning. Keep that in mind if you have any morning plans for areas north and northeast of Lexington. Future cast shows that favored area as well between 3am – 8am.

You can clearly see the sharp cutoff in the rain/snow line as areas south of Lexington stay all night overnight. All of the area will go over to just rain into the day on Sunday with highs only in the chilly low to mid 40s. Temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday night and that will set the stage for snow showers and flurries area wide into Sunday morning. I can’t even completely rule out some very light accumulations on elevated surfaces.

As far as tonight’s system goes, far northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati metro are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until Sunday morning.

After Sunday, Monday is just a cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s with a few snow flurries. Tuesday – Thursday is dry with temperatures near 40 on Tuesday, 50 on Wednesday, and 60 on Thursday. That brings us to our next system that is due into town for Friday – Saturday morning. This will depend on the strength and placement of the area of low pressure. But we could be talking rain and/or snow. As of now, models start this out as rain on Friday and go over to some snow Friday night into Saturday morning.

The exact details of that will be ironed out in the days so keep it with the ABC 36 Storm Team to keep you updated and safe. #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rain/snow mix moving in. Lows in the mid-30s.

SUNDAY: Rain showers around and breezy winds; very cool. Highs in the low-40s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers and flurries. Lows in the low-30s.