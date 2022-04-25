All 120 Kentucky counties in the ‘green’ on latest COVID-19 map

Green is the lowest level on the CDC's scale

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Every county in Kentucky is now in the green or low level in the latest COVID-19 community level map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The levels are based on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as hospital capacity.

The number is down from three counties that were in the yellow or medium level a week ago.

The CDC’s guidance for counties in the green or low level include:

-Stay up to date with vaccinations

-Mask usage based in individual preference, informed by individual risk

-Targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures

-Stay home when sick

-Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19

-People who are at high-risk should talk to their healthcare provider about preventative treatments

Here are the latest statistics for the last week in Kentucky:

-New cases: 2,997 (628 in children under the age of 18)

-Total cases since the pandemic hit: 1,325,726

-New deaths: 116

-Total deaths: 15,413

-Positivity rate: 4.35%

To view the latest map and for other coronavirus-related news for Kentucky, click here.