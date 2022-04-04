After a grueling two years during the pandemic, nurses can finally take a breather

COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest levels since early in the pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Now that Covid-19 hospitalization numbers have fallen to their lowest levels since early in the pandemic, nurses are finally getting a chance to catch their breath after a grueling two-years.

Over the last two years, thousands of nurses earned titles like first responders and even heroes. At the same time, given the constant demands, physically and emotionally, a lot of nurses suffered from burnout and left the profession.

Dr. Lynn Kelso, an assistant clinical professor at the University of Kentucky College of Nursing, says the pandemic has taught nurses not only resilience, but to also be receptive to their own needs.

“Having a break is just amazing. It’s wonderful after so much stress for so long. A decompression is really, really important and being able to take time for yourself,” says Kelso.