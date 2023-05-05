Mother Nature cashed a winning ticket on Oaks Day Friday with just ideal weather not only across central and Eastern Kentucky but over at Churchill Downs in Louisville. With high pressure hanging on, we saw cloud free skies, full sunshine and overachieving highs into the mid-70s! This was a nice surprise considering that a few days ago it appear we may be dodging a few rain showers to end the week but the sunshine won out!

Heading into Derby Day a slow moving warm front will approach from the southwest so expect more in the way of scattered clouds with overcast conditions at times, especially at Churchill Downs. The clouds luckily won’t have an impact on temperatures so highs should climb into the mid to upper 70s. Keep in mind if we see more in the way of sunshine, upper 70s across the board is definitely on the table so we should be in good shape for the entire Derby racing card, including the Run for the Roses set to go to post at around 7pm Eastern.

The aforementioned warm front will arc northeastward through Kentucky into the day on Sunday, bringing in slightly warmer and more importantly more humid air with it! With the added moisture and the front nearby, we are looking at daily chance of scattered thunderstorms Sunday through Tuesday with afternoon highs into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Our “muggy meter” will be up a bit so it’s going to feel much more like summer for much of next week. Expect a few dry days on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures stay unseasonably warm! Have a safe weekend and happy Derby Day on Saturday!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the upper-40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds, mainly dry. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mild with showers and storms late. Lows in the upper 50s.