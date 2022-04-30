A warm weekend ahead as we dodge a few scattered storms

Despite some cloud cover filtering out the sunshine, it was a warm finish to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky as afternoon highs reached the low to mid-70s, which is right around average for the end of April. A warm front will slowly drift northeastward into early Saturday so a few scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder will be possible through sunrise on Saturday.

With the entire area firmly in the warm sector, afternoon highs will run into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees on Saturday. Overall it should be decent for outdoor plans, although you may have to dodge a few showers and storms that may pop up with the afternoon warmth.

A better chance for organized rain and storms will be Saturday night and into Sunday as a cool front slides through the Commonwealth. Luckily the severe storm threat should be confined to area west of I-65 as the storms weaken as they progress eastward. Speaking of east, the majority of the storms should be east of I-75 during the day on Sunday before coming to an end late day.

We should start the week with a break in the action as the sun and warmth return for Monday as highs reach the upper 70s. Several waves of low pressure will keep our weather pattern active through next week with rain and storm chances Tuesday (some possibly strong) followed by a late week wave that could bring wet conditions to the area, just in time for Oaks Day next Friday. Stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and mainly dry. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s..

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with light rain possible. Lows in the mid 50s.