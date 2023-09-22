We enjoyed a clean sweep of delightful weather across Central and Eastern Kentucky this week, capping it off with a fantastic Friday with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures. It was a fitting close to the summer season as afternoon highs reached the low and even mid-80s across the region. Our extended stretch of dry weather is set to continue into the weekend with pleasant conditions for the first few days of the fall season.

Saturday will feature a fresh northeast breeze coming around what is left of Tropical Storm Ophelia, which will impact North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic through the weekend. That system will put us in the prime spot for a comfortable weekend as the northeast wind typically has a drying impact here in the Bluegrass as it comes up and over the mountains to our east. A few high clouds could filter into Eastern Kentucky, which would hold temperatures down a bit. Afternoon highs still look good across the board with upper 70s expected in most locations.

Finishing up the weekend and heading into early next week expect more of the same as the Ohio Valley is squeezed in between the leftover of Ophelia to our east and a storm system out to our west. We may see a few additional clouds on Monday but we are still looking dry for the time being. Temperatures should be right around average for the final week of September with readings hanging in the upper 70s.

The model data trend all this week has been for a delayed arrival of some much needed shower chances heading into the middle part of next week and that scenario is still in play. Some mid to upper level energy will slowly slide into the Ohio Valley by next Wednesday and Thursday, increasing a chances of rain. While it won’t be a lot, we’ll take what we can get considering parts of the area are in the “abnormally dry” category per the latest Drought Monitor so we definitely need to get some water in the ground.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasantly cool. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

SATURDAY: More sunshine and nice. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low-50s.