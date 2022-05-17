A nice start to the week but more unsettled weather is not far off

After some early morning showers and the passage of a cold front, Monday turned out to be a delightful day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and afternoon highs into the mid-70s. With the passage of the front, a northwest wind brought drier air in so expect some comfortable sleeping weather into early Tuesday. You can give the A/C a break, since that’s something you’ll want to do give the changes on the way late this week!

With essentially full sunshine on Election Day and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, Mother Nature can’t be used as an excuse for not getting out to vote as ideal conditions are expected for the primary election.

You’ll want to enjoy the dry weather through Tuesday as we have some unsettled weather returning for the mid-week. a wave of energy slides southeast through the region on Wednesday so expect rain and storms with highs in the mid-70s. A warm front to the southwest will arc through the area Thursday so afternoon highs should jump a solid 10 degrees into the mid-80s. Unfortunately there will be additional rain and storm chances even south of the front.

As the warm front moves away from Central and Eastern Kentucky on Friday afternoon highs will surge into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees so we are in for another sneak peek of summer. With all the warmth around and a cold front pressing in, more showers and storms will be possible on Saturday afternoon. We’ll have to keep an eye on the potential for severe weather as we draw closer. In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant Mya weather while it lasts.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: Lots of sun and warm. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, still pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s.