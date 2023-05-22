It was a nice start to the week weather-wise across the commonwealth Monday with filtered sunshine, a pleasant northeast breeze and afternoon highs topping out into the upper 70s in most locations. After some soaking rains this past Saturday, our weather had dried out nicely and we should be set up for a tranquil stretch of weather in the coming days. It was a pretty morning Monday with some patchy fog in some of the sheltered valley areas and along the rivers/streams…but all that burnt off quickly as the sun came up.

Temperatures should continue to warm up nicely heading into Tuesday with more sunshine as afternoon highs top out into the low 80s! The only fly in the ointment is some moisture and lift over our area, which could mean a few isolated showers/storms during the afternoon highs. Many of the higher resolution/short term data indicated those pop-ups firing west of the I-75 corridor in Central Kentucky but the majority of the area should be rain-free.

The mainly quiet stretch of weather will roll along heading into the mid to late week, with the only change being a slight change in temperatures beginning on Thursday. A dry front will drop through the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley into Thursday, ushering in a re-enforcing shot of “milder air” for the late week. Expect temperatures to be 8 to 10 degrees cooler by Thursday with afternoon highs down into the low 70s.

Heading toward the long holiday weekend, we should be dry and pleasant to kick things off as we watch an upper level low spinning to our east. Right now the models are still latching on to where it may end up but for now it looks mainly dry on Saturday and Sunday. With an east to northeast wind, temperatures will stay checked up into the mid-70s but it will still feel good. There could be a few isolated storms during the afternoon hours on Memorial Day with highs back in the low 80s. We will need to watch the progression in this low as we draw closer to the weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the upper-50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, isolated afternoon storms central. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Lows in the mid-50s.