A Nice Finish to the Weekend after Round of Rain..
A large low pressure area spiraling across the Upper Midwest right now looks to bring a round of some showers and storms to the area beginning late overnight.
Futurecast shows the progression across the area overnight through Sunday morning.
After the passage of a cool front, we’ll clear it out nicely for the end of the weekend and into the start of the workweek.
SUNDAY: Morning showers ending, then afternoon clearing. High 75°
MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High 77°
TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely. High 80°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 67°
Enjoy
-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell