A Nice Finish to the Weekend after Round of Rain..

A large low pressure area spiraling across the Upper Midwest right now looks to bring a round of some showers and storms to the area beginning late overnight.

Futurecast shows the progression across the area overnight through Sunday morning.

After the passage of a cool front, we’ll clear it out nicely for the end of the weekend and into the start of the workweek.

SUNDAY: Morning showers ending, then afternoon clearing. High 75°

MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful. High 77°

TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely. High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. High 67°

Enjoy

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell