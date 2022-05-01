A Nice Finish to the Weekend after Round of Rain..

Jeremy Kappell,

A large low pressure area spiraling across the Upper Midwest right now looks to bring a round of some showers and storms to the area beginning late overnight.

Futurecast shows the progression across the area overnight through Sunday morning.

After the passage of a cool front, we’ll clear it out nicely for the end of the weekend and into the start of the workweek.

SUNDAY: Morning showers ending, then afternoon clearing.  High 75°

MONDAY: Sunny and beautiful.  High 77°

TUESDAY: Showers and storms likely.  High 80°

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cooler.  High 67°

Enjoy

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell

