It definitely felt more like January to end the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with colder air returning along with a few scattered snow showers. Ground temperatures were still warm and afternoon highs stayed above freezing into the mid-30s so we didn’t see any issues due to the snow.

Heading into Friday night, temperatures will tumble below freezing and with a fetch of moisture coming off the Great Lakes, additional snow showers will be possible especially across the mountains of Southeastern Kentucky. We may see enough to coat the ground anywhere around the viewing area and a few slick spots can’t be ruled out due to heavier snow squalls as temperatures head to the mid-20s Saturday morning. Areas above 1500 feet along the Kentucky/Virginia border could pick up a few inches of snow so a Winter Weather Advisory is out for Pike, Letcher, Harlan, and Bell Counties until 6am Saturday.

High pressure will nose into the Ohio Valley from the west on Saturday so well see a reappearance of some much needed sunshine. Even with fair skies, it will be a chilly day with afternoon highs only recovering into upper 30s which is one of the few days so far in 2023 that temperatures have been below average.

We climb the ladder pretty quickly heading into the King holiday on Monday as another storm system rolls into the area. After a dry Sunday with highs in the mid-40s, our rain chances will increase late on Monday but conditions should be dry and quiet for holiday activities on Monday morning. Temperatures will rebound nicely with highs in the mid-50s.

More spring-like weather is on tap for much of next week as our unsettled weather pattern continues. After a break on Wednesday with some sunshine and highs in the mid-50s, a strong storm system rolls our way Thursday and yet again it appears there could be a severe weather element to this given the mild temperatures and moisture associated with it. Highs look to reach the low 60s on Thursday and in addition to a strong storm chance, heavy rain is a concern since some additional flooding problems may be realized given the saturated ground. We’ll keep an eye on it heading into next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy with snow showers. Lows in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper-30s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low-20s.