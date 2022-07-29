The clean-up and recovery from the catastrophic flash flood event across parts of Southeastern Kentucky was in full swing on Friday. The good news is that very little additional rain feel across the area, allowing rescues to continue and volunteers to get much needed supplies into those impacted areas.

A cold front will press south of the commonwealth into early Saturday allowing for dry and less humid air to filter through Central and Eastern Kentucky. Afternoon highs will feel nice into the low 80s and with the break in the humidity, it’s not going to feel like the final Saturday of July. The muggy air will filter back in quickly for Sunday as the front to our south works back to the north as a warm front, bringing rain chances with it Sunday.

Unfortunately we’ll be back in the humid air and with plenty of moisture around, more heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible beginning late Sunday and continuing through Tuesday. The best chances will come as we welcome August on Monday but hopefully we’ll see minimal problems as the clean-up continues from the flooding. Luckily we have a shift in our overall weather pattern with more typical early August conditions with highs around 90 degrees and a few pop-up storms during the afternoons.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, a late shower. Lows in the mid-60s.