A hot and stormy pattern ahead

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Wednesday evening everyone, it is a hot and sunny day across central and eastern Kentucky with temperatures reaching near 90 this afternoon. Unfortunately, the heat and humidity is going to continue to increase in the days ahead along with the rain and storm chances. Now it is not going to rain all the time the next several days, as a matter of fact there will be plenty of dry time.

When we are dry and sunny, temperatures will reach near 90 with heat index values well into the 90s. When it storms, its likely to pack a punch with heavy rain and gusty winds the main concerns. As a matter of fact, a few storms may be severe on Thursday with a “SLIGHT “risk (level 2/5) being out for parts of central and northeastern Kentucky on Thursday with a “MARGINAL” risk (level 1/5) for the rest of the state.

Temperatures outside the storms on Thursday will be near 90 and you can see the scattered storm threat on futurecast.

The same can be said for Friday, but Friday may end up being drier.

Saturday likely features more widespread rain and storms across the area with additional rain and storms. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be likely once again. If any areas see repeat rounds of rain, then some flash flooding is possible.

All of this continues to be a part of a set up were we have a significant heat wave to our south and west with an area of low pressure to our north. In the middle of that is waves of showers and storms and that puts Kentucky right in the cross fire.

Rounds of storms will continue into the first part of next week as the heat ridge tries to come a little further north. We are watching that closely as that could increase temperatures even more mid to late week next week.

Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team on-air and online for updates! #kywx

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing with an isolated storm late. Lows around 70.

THURSDAY: More clouds and scattered storms. Highs in the upper-80s to around 90.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy and warm, a few storms. Lows around 70 degrees.