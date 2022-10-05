A Go Day of a Wednesday

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has a look at your Wednesday forecast

Another chilly morning across central and eastern Kentucky will give way to a mild afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s after lunchtime and skies will be staying mostly sunny. It’s a Dillon Gaudet “Go Day” today. No weather concerns and a great day to go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.

A few clouds will start to move in overnight as weak disturbance will pass through the area on Thursday. This will mainly increase cloud coverage during the first half of the day. A southwesterly breeze will bump up Thursday afternoon temperatures a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. Mid-to-upper 70s will be possible for most areas, even with the partly cloudy skies.

A strong cold front will move through the region early on Friday ushering in much cooler air. Afternoon temperatures Friday will struggle to reach the low-to-mid 60s. Friday night into Saturday morning temps will drop into at-least the mid 30s for everyone. Saturday will be on the cooler days we’ve had so far this fall season as temperatures will only reach the upper 50s, right around 60 for most. Frost will be also possible both Saturday and Sunday mornings. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for more details.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase late, chilly. Lows in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.