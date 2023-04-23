A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Monday morning

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Sunday evening everyone, its been a cool day across the area as temperatures started into the frosty mid 30s and only reached the low 50s for afternoon highs. Here are todays weather headlines!

Temperatures by Monday morning drop into the low 30s with a few areas possibly reaching the upper 20’s. That will allow for widespread frost and freeze conditions. Protect those plants and flowers before going to bed tonight.

Highs on Monday only reach the low to mid 50s once again. Temperatures by Tuesday morning will reach the mid 30s once again with a wind chill in the low 30s. I do think we stay away from widespread frost thanks to some clouds.

Highs on Tuesday afternoon will be into the low 60s. Temperatures for mid to late week will start to come up into the mid to upper 60s, but even that is still below average.

With the warmer temperatures will come scattered showers and thunder Wednesday – Friday, but no day is anywhere near a wash out. Saturday afternoon/evening we are likely to see a front cross the state and that looks to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms.

That is another cold front and that looks to knock temperatures back down setting up a MUCH cooler than normal first week of May!

Back here in the short term:

TONIGHT:

MONDAY: