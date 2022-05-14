A dozen Kentucky counties now in the ‘yellow’ in latest COVID-19 map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – As recently as April 25, there weren’t any counties in Kentucky in ‘yellow’ in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 community levels map.

As the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, now there are 12 counties in the ‘yellow,’ according to CDC data. Most of the counties are clustered in far eastern Kentucky.

The counties currently in the ‘yellow’ or medium category are Boyd, Carter, Floyd, Greenup, Henderson, Jefferson, Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Martin, Pike and Union counties, according to CDC data.

The levels are based on new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, as well as hospital capacity.

The CDC recommends for people in ‘yellow’ or medium counties to stay up to date with vaccinations. Consider universal mask use in indoor congregate settings. Targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures. Stay home when sick. Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have COVID-19 symptoms. People who are at high-risk should talk to their healthcare provider about preventative treatments.

The CDC’s guidance for counties in the ‘green’ or low level include:

-Stay up to date with vaccinations

-Mask usage based in individual preference, informed by individual risk

-Targeted mask use in schools and other indoor settings following exposures

-Follow isolation and quarantine guidance, including getting tested if exposed or have symptoms of COVID-19

-People who are at high-risk should talk to their healthcare provider about preventative treatments

Here are the COVID-19 statistics from the state as of May 9, 2022:

-New cases: 3,957 (786 in children under age 18)

-Total cases: 1,333,077

-New deaths: 167

-Total deaths: 15,734

-Positivity rate: 7.19%

