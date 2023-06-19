After a nice Father’s Day weekend as a whole, we saw some much needed rainfall to kick off the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky as a wave of low pressure slowly moved into our area. Some spots saw some moderate to heavy downpours at times, including the Lexington area with upwards of 1″ rainfall totals reported where the heaviest stuff feel. With all the clouds, rain and a east wind in place…afternoon highs were held into the 70s. This unsettled weather pattern will be sticking around as we close out the spring season and officially welcome summer into the mid-week.

Expect more of the same into Tuesday as the cut-off low begins to settle just off to our south. With the counter-clockwise flow around the low, we’ll see more moisture feeding in from the Gulf and Atlantic so off and on showers and storms will be likely with some of them producing some heavier rain. Highs will remain in the 70s.

As we welcome the summer season officially at 10:57am on Wednesday morning, the unsettled weather pattern will be hanging around. While it shouldn’t be a wash-out on any particular day, the rain gear will still be needed into the late week. In fact as high pressure drifts into New England by Friday, this will push the cut-off low back to the north, thus increasing our chances for additional rain to end the week. Rainfall totals across the area could easily end up in the 2″-4″ range. The data is showing some slow signs of improvement heading into the weekend with highs back into the low and mid-80s and lesser rain chances.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid to upper-60s.

TUESDAY: Breezy with occasional rain and storms. Highs in the upper-70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: More showers, still breezy. Lows in the mid-60s.