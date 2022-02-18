A Cold Start, Nice Weekend Finish
The winds have been better today, but we will be breezy at times for a few days. Temperatures will remain chilly until Sunday midday. We rebound temperature-wise into the 60s Monday. Next week looks fairly wet.
Tonight- Mainly clear skies. Our winds will be breezy from the southwest at 15-25 mph at times. An overnight low of 27.
Saturday- Mostly sunny and a chilly high of 37. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.
Sunday- Nice. Mostly sunny and a breezy high of 58
President’s Day- Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain during the day. A higher chance of evening showers. A high of 63.
Tuesday- A 100% chance of showers, possibly thunderstorms, and a high of 66
Wednesday- Partly-mostly cloudy, a 30% chance of rain. A high of 51
Wednesday Night- A chance of rain as well.
Thursday- cloudy with an 80% chance of rain, maybe a wintry mix at times. A high of 41.
Friday- a 40% chance of rain or a wintry mix. A high of 37.
*Today in weather history
2000- 2.57″ of rain for Lexington on this date. 6″ of snow in 1960 for Lexington. There were 10″ of snow on the ground on this date in 2015 for Lexington.
2006- Heavy snow fell in the higher elevations of southeastern KY Bell County. 6-7″. 4-5″ in Harlan and Letcher County. 11″ of snow for London in 1960.