A Cold Start, Nice Weekend Finish

The winds have been better today, but we will be breezy at times for a few days. Temperatures will remain chilly until Sunday midday. We rebound temperature-wise into the 60s Monday. Next week looks fairly wet.

Tonight- Mainly clear skies. Our winds will be breezy from the southwest at 15-25 mph at times. An overnight low of 27.

Saturday- Mostly sunny and a chilly high of 37. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.

Sunday- Nice. Mostly sunny and a breezy high of 58

President’s Day- Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain during the day. A higher chance of evening showers. A high of 63.

Tuesday- A 100% chance of showers, possibly thunderstorms, and a high of 66

Wednesday- Partly-mostly cloudy, a 30% chance of rain. A high of 51

Wednesday Night- A chance of rain as well.

Thursday- cloudy with an 80% chance of rain, maybe a wintry mix at times. A high of 41.

Friday- a 40% chance of rain or a wintry mix. A high of 37.

*Today in weather history

2000- 2.57″ of rain for Lexington on this date. 6″ of snow in 1960 for Lexington. There were 10″ of snow on the ground on this date in 2015 for Lexington.

2006- Heavy snow fell in the higher elevations of southeastern KY Bell County. 6-7″. 4-5″ in Harlan and Letcher County. 11″ of snow for London in 1960.

1988 – Thunderstorms soaked the Central Gulf Coast Region with heavy rain. Totals in southern Louisiana ranged up to 8.50 inches near the town of Ridge, with 6.55 inches at Plaguemine. Thunderstorms in northern Florida drenched Apalachicola with 5.41 inches of rain in 24 hours, and produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Mayo. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

1989 – Low pressure off the coast of North Carolina brought freezing rain and heavy snow to Virginia and the Carolinas. Snowfall totals in Virginia ranged up to 18 inches at Franklin. Freezing rain reached a thickness of two inches around Charlotte NC. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)