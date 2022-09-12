A beautiful week of autumn-like weather ahead

Late Sunday evening, a cold front was marching through central and eastern Kentucky and is expected to clear the region early Monday morning. In its wake, temperatures will fall into the mid-50s with breezy winds overnight.

Scattered clouds should clear the region by lunchtime on Monday, and under strong northwest flow, temperatures will struggle to climb out of the mid-70s. It should feel extremely refreshing outside.

Aside from some patchy fog Tuesday morning and slightly warmer afternoon temperatures, look for another repeat of Monday with abundant sunshine. Dew points are expected to stay extremely low to start the week.

High pressure will be the main reason for the comfortable and dry weather ahead. It will expand and grow stronger by the end of the week, allowing for a gradual warm-up into the mid-80s by next weekend, although the humidity should largely stay out of the picture.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Turning chilly with a few clouds. Lows in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine highs in the low-70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid-50s.