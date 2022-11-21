2 more students released from hospital following Magoffin Co. bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two more students have been released from the hospital following the bus crash in Magoffin County, totaling 14 students now released since the crash happened last week.

Four students and the bus driver are still hospitalized, according to a Facebook post from Magoffin County Schools.

“Thank you to the many people offering support to these families. Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” the school system said in the post.

The bus had 18 students and the driver on board when it ran off the road and crashed into an embankment.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the crash.

