Another student released from hospital after Magoffin County bus crash; 6 remain hospitalized

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Another student has been released from the hospital following the Magoffin County bus crash, totaling 12 students now released from the hospital since the crash happened on Monday.

Six students and the bus driver are still hospitalized, according to a Facebook post from Magoffin County Schools.

“Thank you to the many people offering support to these families. Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” the school system said in the post.

The bus had 18 students and the bus driver on board when it ran off the road and crashed into an embankment.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the crash.

