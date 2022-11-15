11 students released from hospital following Magoffin County bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Eleven students who were in the Magoffin County bus when it ran off the road and crashed into an embankment have been treated and released from the hospital.

The students were released Monday evening, according to Magoffin County Schools Superintendent Chris Meadows.

The remaining seven students and the bus driver are still hospitalized with varying injuries.

“We are doing our best to support and communicate with each of these families during this time,” Meadows said, “Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers.”

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the crash.

See More