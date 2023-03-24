It was a wet finish to the week across Central and Eastern Kentucky Friday as a stalled out frontal boundary dropped some decent rainfall totals for areas of North Central Kentucky, While the area largely avoided any major issues during the daylight hours, a strengthening area of low pressure will roll through the Ohio Valley into the early hours of Saturday pushing a frontal boundary through the state. This should drive an area of thunderstorms across the commonwealth during the wee hours of Saturday with a few storms potentially strong to severe. Damaging winds look to be the primary threat, but an isolated spin-up tornado within the cluster of storms can’t be ruled out. With some heavy rain still on the table, a Flood Watch remains in place until 2pm on Saturday.

Once the rain clears out after daybreak, we should see a few peeks of sunshine as the main low deepens just to our north. The sun should air in mixing the air even more and with the wind fields already expected to be high, another strong wind event will be possible through Saturday afternoon. While we don’t expect a repeat of 3 weeks ago as far as wind speeds, we are still looking at wind gusts 45 to even 50 miles per hour at times so keep that in mind. A Wind Advisory is out from 4am until 5pm Saturday for all of Central and Eastern Kentucky. Luckily the winds should diminish quickly as we get deeper into Saturday night.

The second half of the weekend looks much better with dry and pleasant conditions expected on Sunday. With high pressure building into the Ohio Valley, we should enjoy some nice sunshine along with pleasant highs into the low 60s. A weak wave of energy will slide by to our south on Monday so a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out as temperatures stick into the low 60s for highs.

The final days of March next week look a bit cooler through the mid-week with highs in the upper 50s (which isn’t far off from average) before another storm system rolls our way to end the month.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain and storms, rising temperatures. Lows in the upper 50s, climbing to the low 60s around daybreak.

SATURDAY: Rain ends, then partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid-60s central and upper 60s south.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and colder, winds diminish. Lows in the upper 30s.