What’s Cool In School with Jordan

Meteorologist Jordan Smith takes a trip to Brodhead Elementary in Rockcastle county

Lexington, Kentucky: Meteorologist Jordan Smith has started a new segment here on ABC 36 called, “What’s Cool In School with Jordan!” I will go around to different schools in central and eastern Kentucky to prepare kids and teachers for different weather events and what they should do to prepare at home or wherever they are when severe weather strikes. I will also talk to school leaders to see what their severe weather preparedness plans are and to hear of any “cool” things going on at the school.

Recently I went to Brodhead Elementary in Rockcastle county to speak with students there. While I was there I also spoke with the principal, Mr. Nick Williams about how they are weather prepared as a school.

Teachers and principals, if you’d like Jordan to come to your school then you can email him at jsmith@wtvq.com