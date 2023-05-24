We remain dry until a few storms pop up Memorial Day weekend

Meteorologist Jordan Smith has a look at your Wednesday forecast!
Jordan Smith,

 

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Wednesday everyone, a beautiful and warm day is in store across central and eastern Kentucky! High temperatures hit the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Here are todays weather headlines:

2020 Weather Headlines On Air

First order of business is the “dry” cold front moving in tonight. It is a dry cold front because it doesn’t have any precipitation with that. That’ll allow temperatures to hit the low 50s by Thursday morning in central Kentucky and near 60 down south because the front won’t clear the south until later in the morning.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Temperatures Thursday afternoon will only top out into the low to mid 70s under a partly sunny sky and low humidity.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Friday morning will be a CHILLY morning for late May standards will temperatures deep into the 40s. I think we go even lower than what future cast is showing.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Friday afternoon is pretty much just a copy and paste forecast from Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, mostly sunny skies, and low humidity.

2020 Futurecast With Temperatures Chad

Saturday will bring the first rain chance into the area and it is mainly for southern Kentucky. Even there the chance is low, but you can see it showing up on future cast.

Jordan Gfs Extended Futurecast

Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday will bring an isolated storm chance area wide but MOST stay dry. Do not cancel any plans because most will not see any rain.

Jordan Gfs Extended Futurecast

Jordan Gfs Extended Futurecast

Sunday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky and Memorial Day will see temperatures near 80 under a partly sunny sky.

The rainfall for the next 7 days is VERY LOW across the Commonwealth.

Tg Gfs Regional Rainfall

The muggy meter also shows the humidity levels going to zero after today and spiking back up by Sunday as temperatures start to climb again.

2020 Next 5 Days Humidity 3bank

Back here in the short term:

WEDNESDAY:

2020 Tomorrow 3bank

TONIGHT: 

2020 Tonight 3bank

Everyone have a great day and rest of your week! #kywx

