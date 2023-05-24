We remain dry until a few storms pop up Memorial Day weekend

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ – ABC 36): Good Wednesday everyone, a beautiful and warm day is in store across central and eastern Kentucky! High temperatures hit the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Here are todays weather headlines:

First order of business is the “dry” cold front moving in tonight. It is a dry cold front because it doesn’t have any precipitation with that. That’ll allow temperatures to hit the low 50s by Thursday morning in central Kentucky and near 60 down south because the front won’t clear the south until later in the morning.

Temperatures Thursday afternoon will only top out into the low to mid 70s under a partly sunny sky and low humidity.

Friday morning will be a CHILLY morning for late May standards will temperatures deep into the 40s. I think we go even lower than what future cast is showing.

Friday afternoon is pretty much just a copy and paste forecast from Thursday with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s, mostly sunny skies, and low humidity.

Saturday will bring the first rain chance into the area and it is mainly for southern Kentucky. Even there the chance is low, but you can see it showing up on future cast.

Sunday and Memorial Day on Monday will bring an isolated storm chance area wide but MOST stay dry. Do not cancel any plans because most will not see any rain.

Sunday will feature highs in the mid to upper 70s under a partly sunny sky and Memorial Day will see temperatures near 80 under a partly sunny sky.

The rainfall for the next 7 days is VERY LOW across the Commonwealth.

The muggy meter also shows the humidity levels going to zero after today and spiking back up by Sunday as temperatures start to climb again.

Everyone have a great day and rest of your week! #kywx