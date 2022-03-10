We Are Preparing For a Winter Storm

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews updates you and gets you prepared.

We had a nice Thursday, sunshine, light winds, and highs near 50. Friday, more clouds and near 60. Friday night, big changes. Gulf moisture meets a strong cold front. Rain quickly transitions to snow before midnight. The snowfall rate will overcome the warm surface and accumulate. Temperatures will drop behind northwest winds.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A low of 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 58. Rain/ snow moving in during the evening. Changing to snow showers. A low of 21!

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%). A cold high of 28.

NW winds 15-20 mph. Winchills to start Saturday near 0-5°.

Saturday night: mostly clear and a cold low of 15. Wind chill values near 0-5°

Sunday: Sunshine and 45

Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 64.

Thursday- Partly sunny and a high near 70

*Today in weather history

Lexington had 5.4″ of snow in 1960. 1973 saw a record high of 77 on this date.