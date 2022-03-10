We Are Preparing For a Winter Storm
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Andrews updates you and gets you prepared.
We had a nice Thursday, sunshine, light winds, and highs near 50. Friday, more clouds and near 60. Friday night, big changes. Gulf moisture meets a strong cold front. Rain quickly transitions to snow before midnight. The snowfall rate will overcome the warm surface and accumulate. Temperatures will drop behind northwest winds.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. A low of 32.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and a high of 58. Rain/ snow moving in during the evening. Changing to snow showers. A low of 21!
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers (40%). A cold high of 28.
NW winds 15-20 mph. Winchills to start Saturday near 0-5°.
Saturday night: mostly clear and a cold low of 15. Wind chill values near 0-5°
Sunday: Sunshine and 45
Monday: Mostly sunny and a high of 58.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 64.
Thursday- Partly sunny and a high near 70
*Today in weather history
Lexington had 5.4″ of snow in 1960. 1973 saw a record high of 77 on this date.
1989 – Thirty-four cities in the central and southwestern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. The high of 85 degrees at Hanksville UT was a record for March, and Pueblo CO equalled their March record of 86 degrees. Hill City KS warmed from a morning low of 30 degrees to an afternoon high of 89 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)
1990 – Thunderstorms developing along a warm front produced severe weather from southeast Iowa to central Indiana and north central Kentucky. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 65 mph at Fort Knox KY, and hail two inches in diameter west of Lebanon IN. Evening thunderstorms over central Oklahoma deluged Guthrie with 4.5 inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
2010 – As many as four people are injured, one is killed and homes were damaged in Center Hill and Pearson, AR, by an EF2 tornado.