We are entering into a much chiller pattern

Lexington, Kentucky (WTVQ): Good Monday evening everyone, we have had another spectacular weather day across central and eastern Kentucky with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. This has especially been great for power companies still trying to restore power to thousands of Kentuckians and everyone cleaning up storm damage. Where do we go from here? I am glad you asked, here are todays weather headlines.

First things first and this is that the dry stretch is continuing. The next two days will remain dry but as you can see will be much chiller.

Wednesday morning starts vey cold with temperatures that will be in the low 30s. That isn’t cold for folks who still may be without power.

The dry trend continues into Thursday. But clouds will increase during the evening and our western counties run the risk of a slight rain shower chance Thursday evening. That will lead to widespread rain into the day on Friday with chilly temperatures.

If you are heading to Nashville for the SEC Tournament Thursday night or Friday morning then keep this in mind. The second half of Friday is not bad with just a scattered shower chance. That is the same for Nashville as well.

Saturday looks dry and chilly with our next system moving in on Sunday. This has the potential to start out as a little wintry precipitation.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, maybe a sprinkle. Lows in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY: Another dry and sunny day but much chiller. Highs in the low-50s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cold. Lows in the low-30s.