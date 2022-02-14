Warming Soon

A very sunny afternoon with cold temperatures. 30s for highs. Low 20s tonight under clear skies. Warming nicely to the low-50s Tuesday. Warmer yet Wednesday even with more clouds. Rain all day Thursday. Sunny, but cold Friday.

Tonight: Clear and a low of 23.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 61.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. A high of 59.

Friday: a 40% chance of rain and a high of 37.

Saturday- sunny and a high of 47

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a high of 56.

*Today in weather history

in 1911 and 1918, 70 degrees in Lexington. 5″ of snow in 1970 for Lexington. 1990 was a 3-day heatwave for eastern Kentucky. 70+ the 13th-15th at the NWS office in Jackson.

1989 – While “Valentine’s Day” was a soggy one in the Ohio Valley and the Tennessee Valley, unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the southeastern U.S. Seventeen cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 70s and 80s. (The National Weather Summary)