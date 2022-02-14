Warming Soon
A very sunny afternoon with cold temperatures. 30s for highs. Low 20s tonight under clear skies. Warming nicely to the low-50s Tuesday. Warmer yet Wednesday even with more clouds. Rain all day Thursday. Sunny, but cold Friday.
Tonight: Clear and a low of 23.
Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 53
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 61.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers. A high of 59.
Friday: a 40% chance of rain and a high of 37.
Saturday- sunny and a high of 47
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a high of 56.
*Today in weather history
in 1911 and 1918, 70 degrees in Lexington. 5″ of snow in 1970 for Lexington. 1990 was a 3-day heatwave for eastern Kentucky. 70+ the 13th-15th at the NWS office in Jackson.
1989 – While “Valentine’s Day” was a soggy one in the Ohio Valley and the Tennessee Valley, unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the southeastern U.S. Seventeen cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 70s and 80s. (The National Weather Summary)
1990 – Valentine’s Day was a snowy one for many parts of the western and central U.S. Five to ten inches of snow fell across Iowa, and 6 to 12 inches of snow blanketed northern Illinois, and strong northeasterly winds accompanied the heavy snow. Air traffic came to a halt during the evening at O’Hare Airport in Chicago, where 9.7 inches of snow was reported. More than 250 traffic accidents were reported around Des Moines IA during the evening rush hour. An icestorm glazed east central sections of Illinois, causing twelve mill