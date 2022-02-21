Warmer Monday ahead of heavy rain Tuesday

Warm and breezy conditions are on the way for your President’s Day. Afternoon highs will be pushing the mid-60s, with clouds building later in the day. Rain chances hold off for much of the day before moving in tonight. The rain moving in overnight is just the first of two strong storm systems moving through the region this week.

A Flood Watch has been issued for all of the ABC 36 viewing area beginning tonight at 1 AM and lasting through early Wednesday morning. 1-3 inches of rain is expected area-wide, with locally higher amounts possible. Areas of I-75 are included in a Level 1 severe risk, due to damaging wind gusts possible in a few stronger storms.

Rain from this system will start to wrap up overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Our next system will be right on it’s heels though, moving in late Wednesday evening. This second storm system could bring wintry weather mixing in with the rain for northern Kentucky. Freezing rain will also be possible for a brief period, creating a real messy situation. Heavy rain is expected to be the primary concern with this second system though, especially for southeastern Kentucky.

Region-wide 2-4 inches of rain is expected this week. Locally higher amounts of 4-6″+ will be possible as well, especially in southeast Kentucky. Low-lying areas near creeks and streams should expect at least some minor high water issues this week. Rivers will be running high by the end of the week and will be something we will continue to monitor. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for the latest.