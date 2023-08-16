Warmer and staying nice into the late week

We saw another sneak preview of mid to late September across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday as the unseasonably mild air stuck around. With a light north to northeast flow along with some low level moisture hanging around, a mix of sun and clouds was the rule for much of the day especially for areas south and east of Lexington. Afternoon highs stayed well below average with most locations topping out into the mid to upper 70s. Speaking of the low-level moisture, it took awhile to burn off some of the morning fog before it turned out to be a nice day!

Our tranquil weather pattern will continue into Thursday as high pressure builds through the region and slides off to our southeast. This will allow a southwest wind to pick up so expect a breezy day with plenty of sunshine even with a weak cold front dropping into the Ohio Valley. The combination of the sun and the breezy conditions should help push afternoon highs back into the low and mid-80s.

The aforementioned front should move through with very little fanfare Thursday night, although the Bluegrass region northward could see a passing shower as the boundary moves through the area. What this front will do more than anything is bring a re-enforcing shot of dry and slightly cooler air just in time for Friday. Afternoon highs should be right around 80 degrees with low humidity, which will make for a wonderful finish to the week. High school football kicks off across the commonwealth on Friday night and conditions look ideal at this point.

The much advertised dome of heat across the Central Plains will drift into the eastern part of the country, including the Ohio Valley. As a result temperatures will really climb quickly into the low 90s to end the weekend with even hotter temperatures expected into early next week. The high pressure will cause the air to sink (which will prevent any storm development) and compress which allows the air to heat up efficiently so afternoon highs should be in the low 90s Sunday with our hottest day on Monday when we reach mid-90s. The potential heat wave should last into the middle part of next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, a passing shower. Lows around 60 degrees.