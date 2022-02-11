Warm Tomorrow, Followed By Rain Chances

The weekend looks cold.
Jeff Andrews,

Loads of sun, and not bad for highs.  Lexington hit 50 today.  We had breezy west winds 15-20 mph with gusts at times close to 30 mph.  We have a system approaching us from the northwest.  Winds and warm temperatures are ahead of the cold front.  Also light rain Friday evening.  Light snow is possible later Sunday.

Tonight: Mainly clear.  South winds 5-10 mph.  A low of 32.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, southwest winds warming us to a high of 57

Friday night: a 40% chance of light rain.  A low of 29.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of flurries or light snow as we have some lingering low-level moisture. A high of 36.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and a chilly high of 32.  Some light snow is possible later in the day.

Monday: Partly cloudy and a high of 37.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a high of 45

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a high of 59.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain.  A high of 59.

*Today in weather history

in 2018, a prolonged period of wet weather led to flooding in eastern Kentucky, particularly southeastern Kentucky.   The rain was ahead of a slow-moving front that dropped 1.5-4.5″ of rain.  Parts of Harlan County saw 5.5″ of rain.  A state of Emergency was declared. Nearly 2200 power outages were reported. Many “Boil water” orders were made. Due to the saturated ground, numerous mudslides were reported.

Lexington set a record of 75 degrees for this date in 1932.  6.1″ of snow fell on this date in Lexington in 1964.

