Warm St. Patrick’s Day ahead of Friday storm chance

High temperatures reach the low 70s on Thursday ahead of storms to end the week

Warm St. Patrick’s Day

The “luck” of the Irish is with us for your St. Patrick’s Day. A few clouds will be in the sky but temperatures will climb into the low-to-mid 70s by the late afternoon. The record warmest high temperature in Lexington on St. Patrick’s Day is 76° which was set in 1934 and matched in 1989. We likely won’t be that warm today but several areas in south-central Kentucky will reach the mid-70s.

Strong-to-Severe Storm Risk Friday

A cold front moves through Friday & we will see scattered showers and a few strong-to-severe storms ahead of the front. A Level 1 (Marginal) Severe Risk issued for Friday. Thursday morning’s Storm Prediction Center update highlights as damaging wind gusts as our primary severe weather threat. Western Kentucky is included in a Level 2 (Slight) Severe Risk. This is where we will not only see a damaging wind gust threat, but also a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out. A few of these storms capable of producing a tornado make reach our far western counties. This will be something to watch. Be sure to stay “Weather Aware” and have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts.

Cloudy and Cooler Saturday

Overcast skies and 40s and 50s in the forecast for Saturday. This will be much cooler than what we’ve seen all week and cooler than we will be to end the weekend on Sunday. Sunday we return to the upper 50s and low 60s by the afternoon and continue that warmth into next week.