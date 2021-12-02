Unseasonably Warm Finish to Week!

The passage of a weak front will bring an end to any rain chances overnight and temperatures will remain quite mild generally in the lower 50’s overnight. After some lingering clouds in the morning, expect full sunshine to return by afternoon on Thursday with unseasonably warm highs into the middle 60’s!

THURSDAY: Becoming sunny and warm for December. High near 64.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and then patchy fog. Lows near 40.

FRIDAY: Sunny and continued warm. High near 63.

The December warmth continues on Friday with more warm sunshine. A front slips through with a few clouds and somewhat cooler temps on Saturday but remaining enjoyable with highs in the lower 50’s. Finally, the arrival of a strong front is expected with rain by late Sunday/Sunday night. Behind this, temps drop sharply into early next week. Next rain chance arrives late Tuesday/early Wednesday of next week.

-Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell