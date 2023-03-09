It turned out to be a very nice Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with some early sunshine before high thin clouds filtered in through the day as our next wave of low pressure approached from the west. Afternoon highs surged into the upper 50s to low 60s, which is actually above average for this time of the year. Those above average readings should be a rarity in the coming days as some cooler air settles back in. Once again we saw some vibrant colors at sunrise Thursday.

The first in the parade of low pressure systems will exit Central and Eastern Kentucky by Friday afternoon bringing the rain to an end and ushering in some cooler air in time for the weekend. High temperatures Friday should be in the early morning hours with readings falling and then hovering into the low 40s through the afternoon.

The first half of the weekend looks dry and cool before another wave of low pressure brings additional moisture on Sunday. It still appears the leading edge of the precipitation shield on Sunday could yield some light snow showers along and north of the I-64 corridor with some possible accumulation on the grassy areas but there should be little to no impact. Otherwise it’s just a cold rain with highs into the low 40s Sunday.

Colder air on the heels of a northwest wind will usher in chilly air to begin next week. Although there shouldn’t be a lot of moisture to work with, a few scattered snow showers or flurries (possibly mixed with some rain) is on the table for Monday as highs struggle to get into the upper 30s and low 40s.

The quick shot of chilly air won’t last long as much of the data is indicating moderating temperatures now into the mid and latter part of next week. Afternoon highs should jump back through the 50s with it feeling more like mid-March by this time next week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with showers, rising temperatures. Lows in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then cooler with temperatures settling down into the low 40s through the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds, breezy and cold. Lows in the upper-20s.