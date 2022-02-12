UK’s Abby Steiner ties school 60m record at Tiger Paw Invitational

Kentucky's Alexis Holmes ran the NCAA-leading 400m time on Friday

CLEMSON, SC (WTVQ/UK ATHLETICS) – Abby Steiner tied the 60-meter school record with a 7.12 run in the semifinals while Alexis Holmes ran the NCAA-leading 400m time (51.27) on Friday evening at the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina.

The Wildcats also competed at Vanderbilt in the Indoor Music City Challenge on Friday evening, highlighted by Jenna Gearing’s 4:38.13 mile, which moved her up to second on the UK all-time list.

Tiger Paw Invitational Day One

Steiner tied Dezerea Bryant’s 7.12 run at altitude from 2014 in the semifinals of the 60m, improving on her personal best by .05 seconds. The time also earned her the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex facility record. Steiner was previously fourth on the UK all-time list after running 7.17 at Texas Tech in January.

She did not run in the 60m final so she could focus on Saturday’s 200m dash.

In addition to Steiner’s stellar performance, Wildcats Alexis Holmes , Lance Lang , Masai Russell , Logan Coles , Dwight St. Hillaire , Jade Gates and Siobhan Szerencsits performed well on day one.

Holmes ran a personal best in the 400m of 51.27, which currently leads the NCAA this season. She is now less than a second away from Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin’s school record of 50.36 from 2018.

Lang tied his personal best of 6.61 in the 60m semifinals and finished second in the event with a 6.62 run in finals. Lang currently sits at ninth in the NCAA this season with his 6.61 personal best.

Russell ran for third place and a personal best in the 60m hurdles final (7.93), becoming the second fastest 60m hurdler for UK all-time. She surpassed Olympic gold medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn’s time of 7.95 in 2018 for the No. 2 spot.

Coles finished second in the men’s unseeded weight throw with a personal best 63’6″/19.35m.

Szerencsits finished second in the women’s seeded pole vault (14’2.75″/4.34m).

Jade Gates won the unseeded weight throw with a personal best 68’11.75″/21.02m.

Dwight St. Hillaire placed third in the 400m with a time of 45.90.

Freshman pole vaulter Payton Phillips won the unseeded women’s pole vault with a personal best vault of 13’3″/4.04m.

Indoor Music City Challenge Day One

Jenna Gearing highlighted the Wildcats performances with a fourth-place finish among an impressive field of milers. She earned the No. 2 spot for UK all-time with the 4:38.13 run.

Dylan Allen also ran for a personal best in the mile, placing 11th with a time of 4:01.09, becoming the eighth-fastest mile runner in UK history.

Tiger Paw Invitational Information

Day two begins at 10 a.m. with the men’s shot put (running events begin at noon) and ends at 3:40 p.m. with the men’s 4x400m relay.

Live results can be found at adkinstrak.com.

The meet will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra.

The teams competing in Clemson include Texas, Southern California, Pitt, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Harvard, Hampton, NC A&T, UCF, Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Houston, Kentucky, Syracuse, Kansas, Villanova, Virginia.

Indoor Music City Challenge Information

Saturday’s events begin at 10:30 a.m. in Vanderbilt with the women’s unseeded 3000m.

Live results can be found at pttiming.com.

The meet will be streamed live on SEC Network+ on both days of competition.

Admission is $5 per person. Children 10 and under are permitted free entry. Vanderbilt has a clear bag policy in place.

The teams competing in Nashville include Alabama, Arkansas State, Cincinnati, Duke, Eastern Kentucky, FIU, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kennesaw State, Kentucky, Lipscomb, LSU, Memphis, Meridian Community College, Miami [Ohio], Michigan State, Mississippi State, Murray State, Ole Miss, Penn State, Samford, SMU, Southern Illinois, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UMass Lowell, Vanderbilt, Villanova, and Western Illinois.

Follow Kentucky Track and Field and Cross Country on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and at UKathletics.com.