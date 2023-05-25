Tranquil weather sticks around to close out the week

It was a cooler but very pleasant Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky thanks to a frontal boundary dropping through the commonwealth during the early morning hours. This front ushered in some slightly cooler air as afternoon backed down into the low 70s in Central Kentucky with mid to even upper 70s down south. A breezy northeast wind definitely added to the cooling air on the air but overall it was a nice spring day from start to finish across the area.

Our quiet weather pattern will continue as we close out the week on Friday and head into Memorial Day weekend. It will be a bit cool heading out the door Friday as temperatures dip into the upper 40s but with plenty of sunshine expected throughout the day, we should enjoy a nice recovery into the afternoon. Even with the breezy northeast wind in place, highs should run back into the mid-70s once again so conditions will be pretty ideal for “getaway day” into the holiday weekend.

We are finally zeroing in on the placement and timing of any potential rainfall over the long holiday weekend. The main player that we’ve discussed here all week is an area of low pressure that will be creeping up the southeast U.S. coast during the second half of the holiday weekend. Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid-70s before the low gets close enough to throw some moisture back our way from Saturday night through Sunday.

It appears the farther south and east you are, the better chance of seeing some rain showers. One thing to keep in mind is that with this type of set-up, moisture coming from the east can be dried out coming over the mountains, which could impact rainfall potential. Regardless it should be a cooler Sunday with highs only in the 60s south and east with low 70s here in the Bluegrass.

The good news is that Memorial Day is now looking dry and temperatures recover nicely and head toward the 80 degree mark as the sunshine returns and the low heads out of the region. The big story into next week as we close out May and head into early June, a big ridge and summer-like warmth/heat will build into the Eastern U.S. so expect afternoon highs to jump into the upper 80s with a few isolated afternoon storms firing with the heating of the day.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper-40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and quiet. Lows in the low-50s.