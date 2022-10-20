It took a few mornings thanks to to stubborn cloud cover earlier in the week but most locations finally saw an end to the growing season Thursday morning as temperatures dipped into the upper 20s. Once the sunshine kicked in, winds picked up out of the southwest, driving afternoon highs back into the mid to upper 50s. Add a bank of mid to high level cloud cover along and north of I-64 during the mid to late afternoon and it still felt a bit cool. We enjoyed a nice sunrise with the frosty conditions, which made for some nice early morning photos.

High pressure will dominate Friday and for the upcoming weekend, providing a delightful stretch of weather for the end of October. Expect more sunshine and another breezy day on Friday but the bonus is that afternoon highs should surge back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. We should be in fine shape for high school football across Central and Eastern Kentucky Friday evening.

The weekend looks pretty ideal as high pressure hangs on and the south wind continues to push unseasonably mild to warm air into the Ohio Valley. Afternoon highs should be a solid 15 degrees plus above average, especially by Sunday. Enjoy the mid to upper 70s given all the fall festivals and outdoor activities going on around the area.

The only downside is the very dry conditions and lack of rain lately. Even though our winds shouldn’t be as strong as they have been the last several days, the fire danger will be elevated with the dry ground. The latest updated Drought Monitor indicates that much of Kentucky (with the exception of the far southeast) is under a Moderate Drought.

Mother Nature should deliver with some beneficial rain chances heading into next week. The model data has been jumping around with the timing of the next storm system moving in but the latest runs indicate the system may slow down a bit so we’ll have to wait until Wednesday it appears before we see the rain arrive. Stay tuned!

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s and around 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and pleasant. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.