Tranquil weather on tap for the first weekend of February

It’s been an interesting and active week across Central and Eastern Kentucky with a few rounds of wintry weather to close out January and kick off February. An Arctic boundary moved through early Friday bringing a re-enforcing shot of some colder air to the region. Despite lots of bright sunshine by the afternoon, temperatures still struggled into the low 30s for afternoon highs and it felt a bit colder than that with the wind chills in the low 20s.

We are set up for a pretty nice weekend for the first weekend in February as high pressure drifts to the east, allowing a strong south wind to push milder air into the region. The combination of sunshine and winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour at times which should allow afternoon highs to run all the way into the upper 40s. That’s pretty nice considering the cold start expected Saturday morning as a solid 30 degree recovery is expected from the upper teens to the upper 40s!

The second half of the weekend and into early next week looks tranquil and pleasant for this time of the year with breezy conditions along with a mix of clouds and sunshine keeping afternoon highs a good solid 10 degrees above average so we’ll take it!

The upswing of milder air should roll along into the middle of next week as our next storm system makes a run into the Ohio Valley from the west. Our mildest day looks to be Tuesday with highs in the low 60s before the rain chances increase late in the day. It looks pretty damp next Wednesday and Thursday but the good news is that all the precipitation will be in the liquid form with temperatures remaining in the 50s for highs. Enjoy the nice weekend and be safe!

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Lots of sun, breezy and milder. Highs in the upper-40s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and breezy, not as cold. Lows in the upper-30s.