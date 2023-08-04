It was quite the foggy start across Central and Eastern Kentucky to begin Friday. With all the low level moisture hanging around from the widespread rain on Thursday much of the area saw widespread dense fog, which reduced visibility to less than 1/4 mile for quite awhile making for a challenging morning commute. Once the fog burned off, it was a pretty typical early August day with a mix of clouds and sunshine as highs reached the mid to upper 80s. The dry weather should continue to kick off the weekend but that won’t last.

As high pressure builds into the Great Lakes, a light east wind will push enough dry air into the commonwealth to give us a dry start to the weekend. With a good bit of sunshine around, afternoon highs will surge into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees so it will be on the hot side. Make sure and hydrate properly if you are going to be outdoors for any length of time.

Heading into Sunday, an area of low pressure will slide through the northern part of the Ohio Valley dragging a cold front through Kentucky. With plenty of warm, moist air ahead of it rain and storms should pick up as we get deeper into the day. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Central and Western Kentucky in a Level 2 severe risk (out of 5) with a Level 1 severe risk across Eastern Kentucky. Damaging winds and some hail will be the primary threats along with heavy rain and frequently lightning. The best window for severe weather will be late Sunday and into the early hours of Monday.

Once the front clears to begin next week, temperature and humidity levels will back off slightly as afternoon highs reach the low to mid-80s with manageable humidity. It appears the mid-week will be the best stretch of quiet weather before our storm chances ramp up late week.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and quiet. Lows in the upper-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper-80s to around 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase, storms late. Lows in the upper-60s to around 70.