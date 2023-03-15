Despite a very cold start to the day with early morning lows in the low 20s, it turned out to be a gorgeous Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with full sunshine, cloud-free skies and temperatures topping out into the upper 40s and low 50s. This is was nice change of pace after the very wintry start to the week and the good news is that temperatures will climb even more heading into Thursday.

With the area of high pressure responsible for the tranquil weather pushing east of the common wealth on Thursday, a solid south wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour along with some early sunshine will help push afternoon highs into the low 60s Thursday as our next storm system approaches. Expect clouds to slowly increase as the day wears on but the rain will hold off until after sunset.

St. Patrick’s Day looks like a damp and dreary day as a cold front pushes through the Ohio Valley. “Highs” on Friday should be during the morning hours, topping out in the mid-50s before falling back into the 40s by the end of the day as the light to moderate rain continues. Most locations should see around a half inch of rain with a few isolated spots see closer to an inch but it shouldn’t be a significant event as far as rain totals with this event.

Once the front moves eastward, another shot of colder air will coming plunging into Central and Eastern Kentucky just in time for the upcoming weekend. Even though we are looking at dry conditions, afternoon highs both days will struggle to get to the 40 degree mark with early morning lows yet again dropping into the low 20s. This will set us up for another “hard freeze” into Sunday and Monday mornings so those early blooming plants will have to be protected yet again.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and quiet. Lows in the low-30s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and milder. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Breezy with rain returning. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.