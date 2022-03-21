Sunny and warm Monday ahead of midweek showers and storms

Temperatures climb into the low 70s on Monday before showers moves in during the second half of your Tuesday

A GoTime Go Day is on the way for your Monday. Temperatures will climb near 70 degrees and skies will remain mostly sunny. However, don’t get used to the beautiful conditions. Isolated showers and storms return to the forecast on Tuesday. These showers and storms will likely be non-severe, just have that umbrella handy when you head out of the door.

Wednesday we could see strong-to-severe thunderstorms, especially for eastern Kentucky. Widespread severe weather isn’t expected, but a few thunderstorms with the capability of producing damaging wind gusts will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 1 (Marginal) risk for severe weather for Wednesday. Be sure to stay Weather Aware through the middle of the week.

The headline late week will be the colder temperatures. After starting the week in the upper 60s and low 70s, we will end the week in the 50s and 40s. Cloudy skies and rain showers will accompany the colder temperatures making for dreary start to the final weekend of March.

ABC 36 Hour Forecast

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and quiet. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing with mild temperatures. Lows near 50. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with pm showers and storms possible. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15 MPH, gusts as high as 25 MPH.