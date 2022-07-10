Summertime heat and humidity return this week with limited rain chances

Sunday was easily the nicest day of the weekend as sunshine returned and temperatures reached the mid 80s. The comfortable air has been thanks to north and northeast winds.

Overnight tonight, clear skies and light winds will help in the formation of patchy dense fog across parts of the area. The thickest fog may form in the valleys of Eastern Kentucky, where visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less. If you’re on the road during foggy weather, be sure to leave plenty of space between yourself and the cars around you.

On Monday, our winds will change out of the southwest, once again ushering in hot and humid air. With mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will top off near 90 with dew points in the low 70s. The combination of the heat and humidity may increase feels like temperatures into the mid 90s.

Attention then turns to our next weather maker, which is currently developing across the upper Midwest. An area of low pressure will drag a cold front through Central and Eastern Kentucky Tuesday evening. Unfortunately, it won’t bring widespread rain, which we could use, but will lead to the development of isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, showers and thunderstorms appear to favor Southern Kentucky.

Behind the front, expect dew points and temperatures to drop before we begin to warm back up for next weekend.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog possible. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.