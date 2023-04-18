Summer-like warmth cranks up for the mid-week

After a pleasantly cool start to the week on Monday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, the tranquil weather and steady warming trend continued on Tuesday. Other than a few high, thin cirrus clouds in a few spots, most locations enjoyed full sunshine through the day. With a warm front draped across Southern Kentucky, afternoon highs surged into the low to mid-70s across the south with comfortable upper 60s just north of the boundary. This front will arc northward into the mid-week putting all of the commonwealth into some summer-like warmth for Wednesday and Thursday.

You can definitely break out the shorts and short sleeves again Wednesday as a breezy southwest wind pumps warm air into the area. With more sunshine expected, afternoon highs should reach the 80 degree mark here in the Bluegrass Region with low 80s expected to the south and east. You’ll definitely want to get out and enjoy it if at all possible. The timing couldn’t be better as the spring meet at Keeneland kicks back in after the 2 day break so it should be pretty ideal conditions for that or anything outdoors.

Our warmest day of the week should be Thursday with low to mid-80s for afternoon highs across the board. Winds will remain gusty out of the southwest around 30 to 35 miles per hour but that will help push even warmer air in ahead of any approaching cold front. That boundary will arrive Friday so with the clouds and storms around, temperatures will back down into the low 70s for highs and you’ll want to have the rain gear handy.

The front will put on the brakes and become stationary into Saturday as a wave of low pressure rides northeastward through the heart of the area. This will keep solid rain chances going Saturday as temperatures only top out into the upper 50s before taking a tumble into the upper 40s and low 50s by the end of the day Saturday so keep that in mind.

Yet another shot of chilly air will rotate into the Ohio Valley for Sunday thanks to a northwest wind on the back side of the departing system. A few cool showers will linger during the day and it legitimately looks like it may be a struggle for us to even get out of the 40s for afternoon highs! Just a quick reminder that we are still in the first part of spring. Another frost chance could be on the table next Monday morning before we see a slow moderation in temperatures.

ABC 36 HOUR FORECAST

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Fair skies and quiet. Lows in the mid-50s.