Summer begins with cool and rainy conditions

Meteorologist Dillon Gaudet has the latest in your ABC 36 Storm Team forecast

The Summer Solstice is here and the weather certainly isn’t feeling like the summer season. A stubborn upper level low continues to bring dreary conditions to the region. Scattered showers and storms will be present off and on throughout the day. Temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 70s by the afternoon hours.

Scattered showers and storms will be returning to the forecast on Thursday and will likely continue for the end of the week. Rainfall totals will generally stay below flash flooding levels, but it isolated areas in southeast Kentucky could see minor flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas.

Temperatures climb this weekend as we briefly dry out. Dewpoints will also be climbing as well, giving us a taste of summer-time mugginess. We are tracking a shower and storm chance late Sunday into Monday. Stay with the ABC 36 Storm Team for the latest.